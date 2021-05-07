(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

