TD Securities Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $105.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.48.

FANG stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

