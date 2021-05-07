The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The York Water has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

