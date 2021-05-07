Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%.

ALEC stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Get Alector alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $399,031.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,481,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.