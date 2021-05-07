Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPOKY shares. Danske upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

