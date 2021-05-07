TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE TFII opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

