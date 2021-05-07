TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.45.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
NYSE TFII opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $88.80.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
