Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lowered by Analyst

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.62 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 106,728 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

