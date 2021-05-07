Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,930 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 233.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $291.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.26. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,943.54 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

