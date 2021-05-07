We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

