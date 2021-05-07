We Are One Seven LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

