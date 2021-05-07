We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 4,922 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

