Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares were down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,068,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,464,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.