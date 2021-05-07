Roth Capital Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $220.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average of $157.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

