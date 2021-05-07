Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Lowered to $65.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of DCPH opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

