Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-$1.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

