Eads & Heald Wealth Management Takes $216,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK opened at $224.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $227.45.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

