Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.74 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.