Jefferies Financial Group Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.