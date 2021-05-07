Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $42.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

