We Are One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,687 shares of company stock valued at $21,340,513. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

