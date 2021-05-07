Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $222.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

