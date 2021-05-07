Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $136.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.