Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,692 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.