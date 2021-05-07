Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6,686.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.