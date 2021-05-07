Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $159,000 in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 361,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $229.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

