0x (ZRX) Trading 29.4% Higher This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $450.41 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00063163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.50 or 0.00793071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.02 or 0.08932579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

