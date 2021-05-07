AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE AB opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 624.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

