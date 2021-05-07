Raymond James Reiterates “$74.00” Price Target for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

