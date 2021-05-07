Wells Fargo & Company Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.47.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV opened at $102.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 72.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.