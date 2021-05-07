Raymond James Increases AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $34.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.92 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,468 shares of company stock worth $3,177,581. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.