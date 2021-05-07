Raymond James Increases AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $34.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.
Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.92 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $29.45.
In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,468 shares of company stock worth $3,177,581. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
