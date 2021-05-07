UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $77,874.06 and approximately $106.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00071161 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

