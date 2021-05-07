The Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Head to Head Review

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.96 $1.06 billion $1.73 14.61 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. The Western Union pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Western Union and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 5 7 4 0 1.94 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $23.82, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given The Western Union’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Western Union beats ITEX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

