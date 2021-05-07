Alexander Waislitz Acquires 56,049 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 56,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,859.11 ($15,613.65).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 23,951 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$9,340.89 ($6,672.06).

On Monday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 130,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$51,350.00 ($36,678.57).

On Wednesday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 21,551 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$8,404.89 ($6,003.49).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 130,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$50,700.00 ($36,214.29).

On Tuesday, April 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 78,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$30,030.00 ($21,450.00).

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 53,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$20,062.50 ($14,330.36).

On Friday, March 19th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 81,734 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$29,832.91 ($21,309.22).

On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 140,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,700.00 ($35,500.00).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 70,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,850.00 ($17,750.00).

On Friday, March 5th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 96,703 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$35,296.60 ($25,211.85).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.