Ana Maria Chadwick Acquires 2,500 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 2,500 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PBI opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

