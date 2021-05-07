Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 306.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

CMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after buying an additional 290,184 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.