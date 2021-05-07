Insider Selling: bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Sells 444 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $13,386.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in bluebird bio by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

