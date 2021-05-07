Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $23,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,693 shares in the company, valued at $202,546.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.93 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

