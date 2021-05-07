BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
