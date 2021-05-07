Hugo Boss AG Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.