Oppenheimer Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $135.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.06.

Shares of JACK opened at $119.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 386,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

