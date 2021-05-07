Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Cowen

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $91.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

