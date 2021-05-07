Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

