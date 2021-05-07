DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $183.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.87. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

