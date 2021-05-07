Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $109.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.