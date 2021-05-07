Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $138.88 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

