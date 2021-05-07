Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,000 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yandex were worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $218,989,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Yandex by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after purchasing an additional 331,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 190.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

