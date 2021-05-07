Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $50.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

