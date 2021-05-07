Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 779.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $617.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $615.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $240.34 and a one year high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

