Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 214.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

