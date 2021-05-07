Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

NYSE:WSR opened at $9.40 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $399.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

